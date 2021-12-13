‘Gift Responsibly Campaign’ asks parents not to give lottery tickets to underage kids

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– If you are still thinking about what to give kids for Christmas this year, scratch-off lottery tickets may seem harmless. However, one organization said, think again.

The 1-800- Gambler or The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia organization is educating the public on gifting lottery scratch-off with their Gift Responsibly Campaign. This is one of the campaigns ran under First Choice Services that offers mental health and addiction services in the Mountain State.

Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services, said it could be a risk to the youth.

“Studies show that the younger someone starts gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem, just like we know that the younger someone starts drinking, the more likely they are to develop an alcohol addiction,” Moran said.

For anyone that is struggling with gambling addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.