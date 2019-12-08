Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions holds wreath making class

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Dec. 7, 2019, Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions held a wreath making workshop. The workshop reached max attendance and some even brought their families.

Manager Melinda Workman stresses this isn’t the only decorating workshop that Gillespie’s hosts for the White Sulphur Springs community.

“Of course we have the centerpiece workshops, so we’ve been doing that and you come in and do your center piece, we provide a light dinner,” Workman said. “We do step by step on how to put it together and you get to take it home.”

From colorful ribbons to festive glitter – guests created original decorations to hang in their homes.

Workman is happy to see many of her workshops fill up with creative minds.

“I think it’s because it’s hands on.” Workman said. “It’s something for them do that they can take home and enjoy afterwards.”

