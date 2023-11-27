FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival is this coming weekend, and their Gingerbread Contest is looking for bakers!

From beginner to expert, bakers of all skill levels and ages are welcome to submit their edible creations at Fayetteville Town Hall on November 30th from 8AM until 4PM.

Tabitha Stover, Executive Direct of Visit Fayetteville, says that the creations can be anything you can imagine, from trains to houses.

Voting is Saturday, December 2nd, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of each age category.

The Fayetteville Gingerbread Festival begins Friday, December 1st and closes on Sunday, December 3rd.