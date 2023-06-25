OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Hundreds of Girl scouts from across America are merging here in our region for a weeklong event.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hosting GIRL Fest with ACE Adventure at the resort in Fayette County. Scouts made their way to the resort on Sunday and will remain there through Thursday.

Activities for the week include a ton of outdoor opportunities, including but not limited to ziplining, rock climbing, and whitewater rafting. Trout Unlimited, the National Park Service, telescopes from the Clay Center, and even a chainsaw artist are also among the week’s festivities.

“We have 555 participants coming and they are from 19 different states and from 26 different girl scout councils around the nation,” says Kathy Storage, Program Manager for Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Counsel.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council says that programming opportunities will help girls to learn how programmers solve problems as part of the “Think Like a Programmer” journey, and plant trees and contribute to conservation as part of the “Girl Scout Tree Promise”, which is working to plant 5 million trees across the country by 2026.