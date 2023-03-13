CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Girls Scouts of Black Diamond Council will be receiving its cookies over the coming days.

The new shipment comes after the Girl Scouts’ newest flavor, Raspberry Rally, sold out in some parts of the county, sparking a resale market that caused the price of the new addition to be nearly five times its initial value, according to NewsNation. The new flavor was just one of several flavors to be affected by the Girl Scouts’ supply chain issues.

However, rest assured that residents of Black Diamond Council’s 61 counties will soon be able to enjoy their cookies once more for a fair price, the council said in a press release. Black Diamond Council has troops based in Charleston and Morgantown, as well as Ohio cities such as Marietta and St. Clairsville.

The cookies will be arriving from Little Brownie Bakers and will be received by volunteers and troop leaders in order to fulfill initial cookie orders.

The dates and locations of shipments are as follows:

Morgantown, WV: Tuesday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mylan Park-Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center (500 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV 26501).

Charleston, WV: Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond building (321 Virginia St. W. Charleston, WV 25302).

Marietta, OH: Saturday, March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Merchant’s Five Star (18192 OH-7, Marietta, OH 45750).

St. Clairsville, OH: Monday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall (67800 Mall Rd, St Clairsville, OH 43950).

For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, visit www.bdgsc.org