BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Girl Scouts in the Raleigh County area wanted to make sure they did their part to conserve the earth.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond held an Earth Day event at Woodrow Wilson High School where the girls and their parents helped plant trees and clean up trash around the waterways.

Staff member Kathy Storage talked about why it’s important for the young girls to understand how climate change and the earth works.

“Just like my generation is going to leave it for the next generation to improve, this younger generation will still do the same thing for their future generations,” Storage said.

Partners involved with the project included the National Park Rangers and National Park Conservation Association.