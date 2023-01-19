BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new cookie made its debut for the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season, which opened on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

A raspberry cookie joins the famous lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and other favorites.

A local troop leader said customers get more than cookies when they purchase their favorite boxes. They are also supporting a Girl Scout.

“They learn people skills, they learn marketing skills, they learn advertising skills,” said Raleigh County Girl Scouts Leader Molly Williams. “The skills that they learn by selling cookies is worth more than just the cookies. That $5 box of cookies, you’re giving the girl an opportunity to grow her career.”

Williams said individual Girl Scouts are selling the cookies online and in person.