GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Twin Falls Resort State Park will be hosting a Girls Weekend Getaway.

If you are the kind of girl that loves activities like yoga, movie night with candy and popcorn, ghost stories, hikes, tye-dye, painting, and more, then you will love this fun-filled weekend at Twin Falls on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, 2023.

On top of all the listed activities, there will be several massage therapists and nail technicians on site at your request. However, the fees for the massage and nail techs are not included with the weekend package, but are there if you want some pampering.

For more information, call Twin Falls Resort State Park at 304-294-4000 or email twinfallssp@wv.gov.