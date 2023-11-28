BECKLEY (WVNS) – With the winter season approaching, many kids are without proper shoes to wear outdoors and to school.

United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting a ‘Giving Shoes Day Shoe Drive’

In honor of giving Tuesday, people can donate pairs of shoes for school students.

Child and Adult sized shoes are needed.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said giving the shoes in person is a wonderful experience.

“When we take shoes to the school and when we actually get to see them, ya know, delivered to the child, it’s incredible that the kids are so excited to get a new pair of shoes,” said Dacal to 59News.

Those who are interested in giving can stop by the United Way of Southern West Virginia office in Beckley.