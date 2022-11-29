BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Deserving babies in southern West Virginia now have fresh diapers thanks to United Way of Southern West Virginia donors.

The agency’s Diaper and Donation Drive brought out generous donors on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2022, according to United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal.

“We’ve had people visiting our website to make donations toward our partner agencies, stopping by here with donations of diapers so we can pass those on to our partners in our baby needs pantries,” Dacal said “We’re really excited to see everybody and how many have come out.”

Dacal also says that donations can be given online all year long.