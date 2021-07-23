Glade Springs hosting community yard sale

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — You know what they say – one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.



This weekend you might just find your next treasure at the Resort at Glade Springs Community Yard sale. The yard sale will take place at the hotel on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public and will take place rain or shine.

“Normally the residents at Glade can’t have a yard sale; it is against the covenant. We open up our conference center, and they get space and tables. We bring the yard sale all inside, and we encourage anybody and everybody to come out and shop,” said Ashley Long, Creative Director at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The yard sale will even feature small businesses and vendors from around the area. Goodwill will also be there to take any donations.