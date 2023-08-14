BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — “Glam Night Out” makes a return to the West Virginia University Institute of Technology catwalk in 2023, after a successful debut in 2022.

The Resort at Glade Spring will again host the event, which raises funds for WVU-Tech athletics, on October 14, 2023.

Glam Night Out showcases global designers who have strong ties to the Mountain State.

WVU-Tech Director of University Relations Jen Wood said on Monday, August 14, 2023, that this year’s theme is Apres Ski, a nod to the coming winter and West Virginia tourism.

“In talking with friends that are avid skiers, they talked about how much fun they have, after they get off the slopes, and we know how important that is to the economic and growth for our area,’ said Wood, explaining the 2023 theme. “We know that that’s so much a part of our tourism, and the whole purpose of this event, beyond raising money for West Virginia Tech athletics, is to engage in economic development.”

Wood said WVU-Tech First Lady Jamilah Stuart are among the models for this year’s show, along with community volunteer Ann Worley.