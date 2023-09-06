BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sponsorships and tickets, including VIP tickets to West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s Glam Night Out, are still available, WVU-Tech Chief of Staff Jennifer Wood said Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is the presenting sponsor of the fashion show, which will be hosted at The Resort at Glade Springs on October 14, 2023.

Glam Night Out raises funds for West Virginia University Institute of Technology Athletics Department and showcases fashion by West Virginia designers.

The 2023 theme, Apres Ski, gives a nod to the Mountain State’s outdoor recreation. Wood said it is a fun time to put on ski gear and support WVU Tech Athletics.

“Anybody who is a sponsor or purchases a VIP ticket will get some extra perks this year,” said Wood. “They’ll have access to a bourbon tasting, a bubbly bar and lots of things for them, and, of course, all of our guests will have access to drinks and food and, of course, the fashion show.”

She added a few special event rates are available for the weekend of October 14, 2023, at The Resort at Glade Springs.