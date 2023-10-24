Tonight won’t be as chilly as what we’ve seen the previous couple of nights, with the combination of clouds working their way into the region and a light southeast flow. This will make for a classic case where the ridgelines will be a little warmer than the valleys, with most of us waking up Wednesday morning to temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday keeps the warm and sunny conditions present, as temperatures jump up into the lower to middle 70s after a chilly start in the middle 40s. High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature which keeps our weather very calm.

Thursday continues the trend of chilly mornings and warm afternoon. You may want to consider the jacket once again with temperatures in the middle 40s to begin the day, but we’ll see high temperatures back up into the lower 70s under partly sunny skies.

Friday also keeps the rain chances away with partly sunny skies expected and highs once again in the lower to middle 70s – high school football looks great with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the middle 60s, dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the fourth quarter.

Saturday will see an increase in clouds as our next system begins to approach. This stout cold front is going to take its sweet time heading into southern West Virginia, as it’ll be Monday into Tuesday before any real rainfall chances arrive. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the middle 70s despite the clouds, with a warm airmass in place. Overall, a great start to the weekend for our area.

Sunday brings back that pesky sprinkle chance around with our stalled system just to our north near the Ohio River. Other than a stray sprinkle, we should be dry but there will be some gloomy cloud cover especially by the afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday and into Tuesday still desires some fine-tuning, with a stout cold front working past the region. For now, Monday is trending to be the wetter of the two days, with scattered showers expected at times and high temperatures around 60 degrees – pretty close to normal for this time of year. The timing of our cold front will ultimately determine when the best chance for rain will occur for the two Virginias, and we will hone in on this setup in the coming couple of days.

Halloween itself is looking wet, especially early! Mother Nature could provide a few tricks up her sleeves, with showers possible as our front crosses. Enjoy the nice weather beforehand because some chilly weather is lurking! We could see some decent rainfall from this system between Monday and Tuesday but with us being so dry recently, flooding is not expected. The big headline will be much colder temperatures, as we will likely remain in the 40s on Halloween day.

Looking ahead, we have a much colder pattern lurking for the beginning of November. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s this week will be replaced with highs in the 40s and 50s for the first week of November. A few nights will likely yield frosts/freezes which will likely finish the rest of our region off in terms of the growing season for 2023. Remember that you can stay up to date with any shower activity near you by downloading our free StormTracker 59 app, which provides an interactive radar for you at the tap of a button!

TONIGHT

Few clouds move in. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds, warm. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY

Few showers possible. Highs near 60.

HALLOWEEN

Showers possible. Gloomy and chilly! Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Few lingering morning sprinkles/flurries. COLD. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Very cold start. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the lower 50s.