Glamping, camping offered during Adventure on Freedom Festival

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The countdown is on for the Adventure on Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve. The festival will be three days long, offering activities, food, and even concerts for guests. Bill Garrett, the Director of Business Development, said there is also an option for people to stay at the Summit during the festival.

“If you want to bring your own tent and sleep on the ground in one of our beautiful areas but be close to restroom and showers, you can do that. You can bring an RV for primitive camping. Again, it is very accessible,” Garrett said.

The festival is free, but you will have to pay for parking. Garrett said guests can stay on-site to give them the more traditional experience of enjoying the great outdoors.

“You can have a great time with your family and more of a traditional way. Not only is it good for affordability, but just a way for people to experience the outdoors,” Garrett said.

The Summit offers different options for you to lay your head after an adventurous day. One of those options is a more glamorous style.

“You’re in a canvas tent, but our tents are elevated off the ground we have a couple of rocking chairs and a real bed that you can lay your head on,” Garrett said.

The glamping tents also include electricity, bunk beds, and even a Keurig. They have more than 20 glamping tents available for anyone who wants to try it.

Garrett said some days they’re expected to see more than 5,000 people at the Summit. He explained why camping at the Summit may be a better option than going home.

“So if you choose to stay on-site, all you have to do is get up from RV, your tent, or your glamping tent and walk a short distance and be right in the middle of the festival,” Garrett said.

The festival will begin on Friday, September 10 and runs until September 12, 2021. Garrett said spots are starting to fill up fast for camping. For more information, visit their website.