Local resort offers ‘Glamping’

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — For those who love the outdoors, but the idea of tent camping is not your cup of tea, there is something new just for you this summer!



Adventures on The Gorge is offering ‘glamping,’ or glamorous camping. With the addition of four new permanent tent structures, you can have the family camping experience without the struggle that comes with a traditional tent.

“There’s going to be two queen beds chests, night stand, a little dining room table, couple of chairs just to relax. Then on the outside, we really believe in the outdoor experience, so we have a very nice big patio with a picnic table a grill and a nice big fire pit with Adirondack chairs around it.”

The new glamping tents will be ready for reservations Friday, June 25, 2021. Along with glamping tents, campers can also take advantage of new traditional tent sites, cabins, and RV sites with group sites planned for later this season.



The resort offers a variety of accommodation and adventure packages that folks can book as a package or individually.

Campbell said glamping tents are booked through August so far, but adventurers of all kinds can book online at https://adventuresonthegorge.com or by phone at (304) 461-6570.