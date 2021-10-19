Glen Morgan property owner seeks fair market assessment from Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A property owner in Glen Morgan wants fair treatment for his land.

The owner and his realtor attended the County Commission meeting to ask for a fair market assessment of the property. The land was listed in May for $59,000 through a realtor. The County previously offered the owners $1,000 for the property with plans to turn it into a welcome and kayak center under Imminent Domain – a law that allows the government to take private property and convert it into public use.

“It’s a beautiful idea that they came up with, but don’t underhandedly take it for nothing when you all have had these plans for a while,” Property Owner Michael Durgan said.

The County will now conduct an independent fair market assessment before continuing the process of obtaining the property.

