Glen’s Towing reminding people to leave earlier during snow storms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Spring might be around the corner, but on Friday, March 6, 2020 snow showers returned to southern West Virginia. In Beckley, visibility was poor at times for drivers. With the conditions changing and visibility decreasing throughout the day, employees with Glen’s Towing reminded people to take their time to get to their destination.

Supervisor Rob Neuman said if you start to skid in this weather do not slam on your breaks.

“Just let your vehicle try to steer into the skid and let your vehicle slow itself down,” Neuman said. “Definitely do not slam on your breaks cause it’s just going to lock everything up and send you out of control.”

Neuman said even though throughout the day we had sunshine, the roads can get slick at night so patience is key.

“Take your time. Give yourself extra space between vehicles,” Neuman said. “Be very mindful of larger vehicles, they are harder to stop and have good windshield wipers.”