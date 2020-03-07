Glen’s Towing reminding people to leave earlier during snow storms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Spring might be around the corner, but on Friday, March 6, 2020 snow showers returned to southern West Virginia. In Beckley, visibility was poor at times for drivers. With the conditions changing and visibility decreasing throughout the day, employees with Glen’s Towing reminded people to take their time to get to their destination.

Supervisor Rob Neuman said if you start to skid in this weather do not slam on your breaks.

“Just let your vehicle try to steer into the skid and let your vehicle slow itself down,” Neuman said. “Definitely do not slam on your breaks cause it’s just going to lock everything up and send you out of control.”

Neuman said even though throughout the day we had sunshine, the roads can get slick at night so patience is key.

“Take your time. Give yourself extra space between vehicles,” Neuman said. “Be very mindful of larger vehicles, they are harder to stop and have good windshield wipers.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s"

Demolition to begin on next stage of Intuit/Alorica partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Demolition to begin on next stage of Intuit/Alorica partnership"

Springing forward means it's time to check smoke detectors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springing forward means it's time to check smoke detectors"

Greenbrier Community School one step closer to moving into its new home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Community School one step closer to moving into its new home"

Bill to end requirement for Virginia schools to report all crimes on school property to law enforcement could soon become law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill to end requirement for Virginia schools to report all crimes on school property to law enforcement could soon become law"

Bill to end requirement for Virginia schools to report all crimes on school property to law-enforcement could soon become law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill to end requirement for Virginia schools to report all crimes on school property to law-enforcement could soon become law"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News
StormTracker59