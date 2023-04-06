Tonight features mostly cloudy skies, with a few sprinkles possible toward dawn, as a southern area of low pressure along a stalled stationary front over the Carolinas looks to bring rain chances in for the end of the work week. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Friday will be a bit of a split forecast, with drier conditions expected the farther north you and wetter conditions expected the farther south you are. This is the result of an area of low pressure riding along the aforementioned stationary front across the Carolinas. The system will be just close enough to graze our region with showers. Though the showers won’t be heavy in nature, the umbrellas will be handy, especially from about Beckley and points south. Rain is a good bet from the West Virginia/Virginia border and points south, especially. High temperatures will be held down due to the rain and clouds at around 50.

Saturday can’t completely rule out a sprinkle or two, but it’s a much drier pattern in store than even for Friday, as the next area of low pressure along that stationary front over the Carolinas remains a little farther to the south. It will be an overcast day, which will keep temperatures pinned down, but other than a brief stray sprinkle or two in our southern counties, it’s a primarily dry day on the way. It’s another cool day, with highs around 50.

Sunday looks to provide plenty of sunshine to the region area-wide! We’re looking at high pressure taking control. It’ll be up to our north, so that northerly flow will still be just a touch cool still, but overall, a very seasonal day. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Monday is trending drier! Though we’ll have a front scooting on through, it doesn’t look like there is going to be much moisture with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as a result! High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The overall dominant feature for this week will be an upper level ridge, which will help keep us dry – and eventually warm us up.

Tuesday is also trending drier, with an area of high pressure over Delmarva kicking up a southerly flow – this means a warmer pattern once again looks to be moving into the region as the warm April trend continues. High temperatures will pop back up into the middle 60s.

Wednesday keeps high pressure off to our east in the Atlantic, which will keep the doors to warmer weather around in the region! This will enable our temperatures to jump back up to around 70 degrees.

Thursday continues the dry pattern ahead, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures continuing to warm with high pressure in control still. It’s a beautiful day overall, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Looking ahead, the overall trend looks to return to slightly above average conditions through the middle part of the month, as an upper-level ridge begins taking shape across the middle and eastern sections of the country. This should help alleviate the poignant strong storm systems we’ve experienced recently in our region… and warm us up! Conditions are looking pretty dry for much of next week – keep in mind that this is a dangerous time of the year for brush fires. We are in spring fire season – don’t forget that burning is not permitted for a majority of the daytime!

FRIDAY

A few sprinkles possible. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers still possible but mild. Highs near 70.