BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The cafeteria at Woodrow Wilson High School is expected to re-open on Thursday, January 18, 2024, after school officials were forced to close it on January 3, due to a gnat infestation.

Raleigh County Schools Superintentendent Dr. Serena Starcher said on Friday, January 12, 204, that she was notified of the infestation on January 3, after school staff had discovered it on January 2 when returning from winter break.

Raleigh County Health Department officials were called in to advise, and school staff disposed of all food in the kitchen.

Dr. Starcher said she contacted an extermination company but was told traditional extermination is not effective with gnat infestations. Every single surface must be cleaned in order to get rid of gnats, and it is nearly impossible to pinpoint the exact location of a nest, which can be in an area as small as a single-serve jelly container.

“We decided to close the kitchen for deep cleaning,” she said. “We did anticipate that cleaning would only take Thursday and Friday of that week, last week, but one of the companies we use to clean our hoods wasn’t available until this Wednesday (January 10, 2024).”

Dr. Starcher said she and other school officials had anticipated the cafeteria would reopen on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, but under advisement of county health officials, it will now not reopen before Thursday, January 18, 2024.

For the past two weeks, lunches have been delivered to Woodrow Wilson High School from nearby Beckley-Stratton Middle School.

Dr. Starcher said she is aware some parents and students were unhappy with the meals provided, adding the meals met all nutritional guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She said this coming week school nutrition staff will prepare a limited menu in the Woodrow Wilson High School cafeteria, which has been cleared by health officials, and package it to Woodrow Wilson High students, similar to service provided during the pandemic.

Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Ryan Stafford on Friday thanked students, parents, faculty and staff for their patience.