FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Grand National Cross Country Series, heated things up at The Summit on Sunday, September 11, 2022, during its tenth round of the season.

GNCC showcases professional and amateur all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and motor cross racers, along with local and international competitors.

First responders and members of the military received a special coin during the race, to recognize 9/11.

GNCC, which is based in Morgantown, recognizes military and first responders during every race, according to GNCC Director of Events Tim Cotter.

“Here on 9/11, it’s important that we remember what happened 21 years ago, and how all of our lives changed,” said Cotter. “And it’s an opportunity for us to remember the military men and women, the people who are keeping our communities safe.”

GNCC chose West Virginia State Police Trooper Cruise Johnson as the “Moto Hero” of the Sept. 11 race.

Johnson’s first name was given to him because his mother gave birth to him in the seat of his father’s cruiser, Cotter said.