GNCC Race brings racers of all ages to Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Bechtel Summit Reserve for the GNCC Mountaineer Race on Saturday, September 11th.

There were multiple races taking place over the weekend for riders of all ages and skill sets, but anticipation was high for the professional ATV race that kicked off Saturday.

It was the 10th race in the 13-round national championship tournament. One team from Indiana was hoping to make their mark with a championship title.

“We’ve had a bunch of wins. We’ve had over 10 wins as a team. We’re currently third in point standings, and we hope to better that today,” said Eric Kroger, a racer from Indiana.

Kroger and his team, Big Krog Performance, are no strangers to racing ATVs. Two of the team members have been on four wheels for over a decade.

“We’ve been racing since 2010. I went to Purdue from 15 to 19, so I didn’t race those four years and once I graduated, I got back into it,” said Cody Bausback, another racer on the team.

The GNCC Mountaineer Race is a natural terrain race. That means all of the Mountain State’s natural hills, ridges, rocks and mud are fair game for the course. A key part in preparing for that unpredictable terrain and crowd of racers, making sure your vehicle is ready.

“It’s all prepping your quads. It’s making sure your machine is ready to go; if you break down during these two hour races, you’re not going to win a championship,” Kroger said.

Regardless of the challenge, these racers are ready to take on any race anywhere in the country.