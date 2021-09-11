GNCC Race honors first responder present at Flight 93 impact zone on September 11th

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The GNCC Mountaineer Race kicked off on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

But before the professional racers took to the track, the race honored a first responder who was in action on September 11th, 2001. Sue Walker was one of the very first people to respond to the Flight 93 impact zone in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 20 years later, she said it’s still the hardest day of her career.

“It was probably the toughest moment in all of the 35 years, and it probably still will be. We couldn’t really even turn it into a recovery; it was just heart-wrenching,” Walker said.

Walker was given a Motohero plaque and an American Flag that was flown overseas in Afghanistan. Other veterans were also honored at the ceremony and presented with a special challenge coin to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11th, 2021.