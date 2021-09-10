GNCC Race makes stop at Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A National Racing Competition is coming to West Virginia as part of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival.

The GNCC Race is a rough terrain racing competition. Professional athletes and competitors come from all over the country to compete in multiple races.

Throughout the weekend, people of all ages will race on ATV’s and different kinds of bikes.

“Racers take on whatever mother nature gives them, the rocks, the roots, the uphills, the downhills, if there’s mud, whatever it is, they do it,” said Tom Cotter, Director of the GNCC Race.

Cotter said there will be more than 2,000 racers at the Summit this weekend to race in the Mountain State.