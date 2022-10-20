BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Women’s Volleyball team at Bluefield State University is on a roll, literally.

The Lady Big Blues are on a six-win streak this season. It started back on October 4th when they played the Salem University Tigers.

Head Coach Savanna Hammond said she is proud of how her team is progressing.

“Our team confidence and our team chemistry is just super great right now. And I feel like they’ve just found their niche where everybody is kind of flowing and gelling. So, it’s been really fun to watch, it’s been a big show of growth since the beginning of the season,” Hammond said.

The team looks to keep their win streak alive when they face off against Shaw University Saturday, October 22, 2022.