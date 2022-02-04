“Go Red for Women Day” brings awareness for women’s cardiovascular health

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– February 4, 2022, is “Go Red for Women Day,” an event encouraging those to wear red to raise awareness for heart disease, the number one killer in women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease kills around 302,000 women annually or about one in five. But, cardiovascular health is not always the first exam that comes to mind when it comes to women’s health.

“We tend to think about going to get our mammography, or pap smears that kind of thing are top of mind for us but this isn’t top of mind for women and with it being the leading cause of death there are many women dying from heart attacks and strokes,” said CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, Karen Bowling.

Bowling said heart health is tricky. That’s why even healthy women should have their blood numbers checked annually and higher-risk women should discuss plans with their doctor

“Your cholesterol might be fine today, but a month from now it’s not going to be,” she added. “Whether that’s related to what you’re eating or all of a sudden its a buildup and we get to a point where our numbers are too high.”

She said women often talk about being the primary caretaker and that managing work and home forces them to put their health on the back burner. For them, she has a message:

“You have to think about your health and wellbeing because you cant continue to do all those things if you’re not healthy,” she said.

Along with annual exams, health professionals stress a heart-healthy diet, avoiding smoking, and regular exercise.