BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The first Saturday in December is festive in downtown Beckley, with music, dancing and candy!

Each year, the annual Christmas parade draws families out to see their favorite characters.

Father Christmas himself, Santa Claus, made an appearance on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

That infamous green-eyed Christmas creeper, the Grinch, also showed up several times to heckle the crowd and throw candy.

Morgan Brady said she kept her eye on The Grinch and that she saw him misbehaving, during the parade.

“Being crazy,” she said. “Flapping his arms on the car.”

Which character was her favorite?

“The Grinch,” Morgan said, laughing.

Another Grinch-watcher, Larry Walton, said the famous curmudgeon was part of his favorite float.

“The one where the bus and the Grinch,” he described. “And the Grinch said, ‘I miss the bus.'”

Nativity scenes, live goats, musical characters and marching bands filled the streets.

Kahamarine Forman of Charleston came to Beckley to see the parade.

“I come to have fun, and, then, it’s Merry Christmas,” he said, around a mouthful of popcorn. “I can get all the candy… I get all of it.”

Kaharamine wasn’t the only kid whose favored pastime was the timeless parade classic of catching candy.

Kids celebrated as they picked up candycanes and suckers, thrown from passing floats.

“My favorite part of the parade was when there was a float that was just throwing out a bunch of snow and candy, and a bunch of them,” said Damarion Moore, who watched the parade with Larry. ” I just caught candy, when they were throwing it.”

StormTracker59 Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater and 59News Assignment Manager Phil Copney both appeared in the parade.

Beckley Police Department officers watched as the last of the floats passed, disappearing until next year but leaving behind a little magic… and, of course, candy.