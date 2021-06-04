GoGig internet begins planning phase for Summers county

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Summers County Broadband Committee hosted a roundtable to discuss fiber internet. The internet is provided through a company called, GoGig, which is based out of Blacksburg, Virginia. Ted Kula is one of the commissioners in Summers County.

“We have a lot of resident questions and they were here today to answer the questions first hand. And we saw a lot of community support that was a result,” Kula explained.

Summers County is a rural area and many people in the county do not have fast, reliable internet; however, before they can install the lines, the company needs at least 60 percent of people in the area to register. While they wait for the registration to increase, they are starting to map out where installation will begin. Paul Summers is the Chief Operating Officer for GoGig.

“So we are in the process of doing design at the exact moment we got some design calls next week. We are also engaging some local contractors to help us with the planning stages,” Summers said.

The goal for GoGig is to provide fast, reliable internet to residents in Summers County. For more information, visit their website.