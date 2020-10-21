Gold Star Family Memorial finished, dedication ceremony planned

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Gold Star families will now have a memorial to remember their loved ones who were killed in action. The Gold Star Families Memorial is complete in Princeton across from the courthouse. A dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said people looking to attend the ceremony should plan ahead because some roads will be closed around the courthouse.

“The tent area is gonna be on Main Street,” Archer said. “The city of Princeton is going to block of Main Street from Johnson Street to Mercer Street starting at 10 a.m., and we will have approximately 50 chairs out there. We will also have another 25 or 30 chairs under two, 20 foot tents.”

Archer said all gold star families are welcome to attend the dedication, along with anyone from the community. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.