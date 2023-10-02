BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Institute of Technology coaches and players said they’re training hard as the winter sports season approaches.

Representatives of the women’s and men’s basketball teams, along with the swim and wrestling teams, said they’re training hard to bring home championship titles.

Many said individual performance and teamwork are their motivating factors.

Head wrestling coach Joel Harris said on Monday, October 2, 2023, that there are no seniors on the wrestling team this year, but underclassmen are serving as role models.

“They’re sophomores but they’re two of the most experienced,” said Harris. “They kind of help lead the way and they definitely serve as good examples for the new guys.”

Harris, who has over 20 years of coaching experience, according to data on the WVU-Tech website, said he is excited about this year’s team.