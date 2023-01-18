BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– WVU Techs Athletics Department hosted a media day for the upcoming spring season on January 17, 2022. Teams included in the meetings were esports, cheerleading, track and field, baseball, golf, and softball.

Athletic Director, Kenny Howell said the day is an important one for student-athletes.

“As they’re winding down on their educational endeavors as well, many of them want to hold on to this as long as they can because it’s such a special part of what brought them to the institution,” said Howell. “To get a chance for someone to ask them questions is really a cool thing.”

Howell said the E-sports team is also becoming more popular on campus. He also added students will be recruited to come to play for the Golden Bears.