RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two family court judges in the Thirteenth Circuit for Raleigh and Wyoming counties must take on additional cases until Governor Jim Justice appoints a new judge, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick confirmed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The January 30th retirement announcement of Judge Louise Goldston, after around 30 years on the bench, will leave the Circuit in need of extra help to hear family court cases.

Goldston announced her retirement a week after some House of Delegates members pushed for a resolution to impeach her, which they withdrew after her retirement.

Kirkpatrick said there is also the possibility of a retired family court judge being asked to take up the assignments.

“Judge Goldston was a very highly-respected family court judge who had served there for many years,” Kirkpatrick said. “She’ll be truly missed by all of the judges here. She was a very nice person and a very capable family court judge.”