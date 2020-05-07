Golf courses taking precautions to keep golfers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — As the weather gets nicer, people are taking advantage of our local golf courses. Grandview County Club is currently open, but there are some guidelines in place to keep golfers safe.

Owner Randy Scott said the club house is closed and there is also a limit of one person per golf cart.

“We are riding one in a cart and every time they come in, we spray them down wipe them down and try to keep them as clean as we can,” Scott said.

Scott said they also put pieces of foam in the holes so people do not have to reach all the way down to get their ball. Grandview opens every day at 8 a.m.