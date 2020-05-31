Golfers hit the freeway in first ever Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)–The first ever Appalachian Amateaur Golf Tour event was held at Pipestem State Park on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

31 golfers from all over the Mountain State hit the greens on Sunday for the first tournament of the Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour. Tour Director Jared Ewing said this tour allows every skill level to get out on the course.

“We just want to give everybody the opportunity and help grow the game in the area and this lets everybody of all skill levels compete and have really good competitive tournament,” Ewing stated.

Ewing said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the start of tour but they are following all guidelines in place by the CDC.

“Usually a lot of courses just have you keep the pins in and have different things in the hole where the ball doesn’t go all the way in the hole and different things. Here we are just letting everybody have the choice of riding in a cart by them selves or with somebody they live with,” Ewing continued.

Ewing said he loves getting back on the course and seeing all of his golfing friends.

“It’s great to just be out here the weather is great today. We are really looking forward to it and excited,” Ewing stated.

Looking for the perfect whole in one.