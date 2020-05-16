Alderson community holds parade for graduating students

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Graduating from one school to another is an important milestone in a person’s life. Whether the graduation is from pre-k to kindergarten, elementary school to middle, middle to high school, or high school to college, students deserve to be recognized for their hard work.

“The community can show up and show their support, how proud they are of them and for what they have done for the last three months. It has been hard. I’ve got three myself, it has been hard,” Jessie Willis, who organized the parade, said.

To show that pride, locals in Alderson put on a parade to honor all of the graduating kids. Seniors in the area were truly touched by the gesture.

“My little small town down here is having a parade for us which is really nice. It is a small town, not a lot of people, but just having that and people coming out is going to be amazing. It feels great,” Senior Dustin Simmons said.

For Jessie Willis, putting on an event like this parade was a given.

“We’ve got to stand behind these kids and I don’t think there is enough we can do to show our support to the kids,” Willis said.

Willis’ goal to rally the community behind the kids went off without a hitch.