Beckley native helps donate 4,000 pairs of shoes to United Way of Southern WV through NY company

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A New York man with West Virginia roots delivered a generous donation to people in need in our area.

Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High School alumnus, Mark Holcomb, is the director of communications for GREATS, a modern, luxury shoe company based in Brooklyn, New York. On Friday, May 1, 2020, a semi-truck arrived in Beckley, carrying 4,000 pairs of shoes donated from his company to the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

As she saw the pallets of those boxes unloaded off the truck Friday morning, United Way’s Megan Legursky was ecstatic an old friend gave back to his hometown.

“I think Mark’s been gone… for about 17 years out of this area,” Legursky said. “It just goes to show that even if someone leaves southern West Virginia, it is truly where, I think, their heart remains.”

Over the next couple of weeks, Legursky said the nonprofit will brainstorm unique ways to donate the shoes, in addition to replenishing inventory for its Equal Footing Shoe Program.