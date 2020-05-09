Bluefield resident celebrates 95th birthday with help from the community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Ninety-five years is a milestone worth celebrating. When Theresa Baria and her sister, Iris Lowman, knew their mother’s 95th birthday was coming up, they wanted to do something special to celebrate. What originally started as an idea to collect 95 birthday cards, turned into a big birthday parade for Theda Brown.

“People just said they would like to do something so we had the city of Bluefield and the police department. They said we will send the police and the fire truck and it was just so exciting for us,” Baria said.

Theda is a mother of three, grandmother of eight, great grand mother of 10, and the great great grandmother of three. Many of these loved ones surrounded her on Friday, May 9, 2020.

“I’ve been blessed all day long, but I’ve never dreamed about all this stuff, never had that all my life,” Brown said.

Brown not only thanked all the people showed her love on her big day, she also thanked the Lord for the many blessings she has received over her 95 years.

“The best part of my day is all the blessings from the Lord. I can never thank Him enough for being so good to me. He has always been good to me all my life,” Brown said.