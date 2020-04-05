Family throws surprise parade for their “Mamaw”

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — It goes without saying the stay-at-home order can be very lonesome, especially for ones that live alone.

For Diana Fuda Billings, this time is hard for her because she has not seen her family in weeks and also lost her husband last April. So the Long sisters, her daughters, wanted to do something about this.

Diana’s three daughters, their husbands, children and other relatives made posters and had a parade for their “Mamaw.”

The family said Diana was in tears, getting what she needed during this time.

Although many are disconnected, if you get creative you can still find away to put a smile on someone’s face.