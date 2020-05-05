Lewisburg families still find way to honor their teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Teacher appreciation week is usually a fun time for teachers and students in the classrooms. Teachers are showered with gifts and love from their students.

Now that schools are not in session, the week looks a lot different.

Preschool families at Lewisburg United Methodist still wanted to honor their teachers. Hannah Myles, a parent of a preschooler, said they organized a parade with as many of the students as possible.

“I am sure we would have had a lot of stuff planned this week and it is just heartbreaking that we didn’t get to have parties, do cupcakes with the kids, have the kids make them crafts and gifts so I am just glad we could show them a little bit if how much we appreciate them,” Myles said.

Cars lined the street of the church with balloons, signs, and little hands waving out the windows showing their teachers support. Many students brought gifts, but the teachers were just happy to see their little ones.

“Some of them brought gifts and what not, but it was just really fun to see their faces. One of the teachers said just getting to see their students was really just the best gift they could have gotten,” Preschool parent, Ivy Morgan said.

The teachers were touched by the parents and students’ gesture. The teachers were smiling ear to ear, many of them were even brought to tears.

“Filled with joy, I mean a couple of us can’t stop crying. It is tears of happiness for sure,” Preschool Director, Shannon Lehman said.

The parade was a way for parents to show their appreciation to the ones who have a big impact on their children.