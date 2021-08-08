Local family visited by 100’s of Hummingbirds

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — One local family in Scarbro, WV was treated to 100’s of hummingbirds at their home. Video sent to WVNS by Brenda Ortiz shows the hummingbirds flying around her parents, Frank and Nancy Ortiz, porch from feeder to feeder.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, hummingbirds are less than happy around each other even describing the small bird as feisty. Even between mating pairs, there is no love lost for the tiny birds as no real bond is formed. Hummingbirds often chase off their own kind in a series of high speed chases to and fro. Making this video of all these hummingbirds in one location even more special.

With the month of August upon us, the Ruby Throated Hummingbird will be making its way back south toward the tropics. The tiny bird will travel up to 23 miles a day, often stopping over at flower patches, gardens, and backyard feeders along the way. The birds will gather in south Texas, Louisiana, and Florida before heading over the gulf into Mexico and points south for the winter.



