‘Mountain Memories’ gives families special way to remember loved ones

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Theatres around the country shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This brought born and raised Raleigh County Actress, Brianna Duckworth, home.

Her grandmother used to tell stories at the dinner table her entire life. Her grandmother passed away this year, and she had no way to remember her stories.

“She had all these incredible stories and I never got them documented,” Duckworth said.

Since she never recorded her grandmother’s stories, she decided to document the other stories of older generations. One month ago, Duckworth launched a project called “Mountain Memories.”

“To be able to capture people who are from every walk of life. Whether they live in the holler or whether they live in Glade or something like that. You can capture all these different type of stories,” Duckworth said.

Since she launched her series, she interviewed an Official United States Army Photographer, a Musician, and a man who grew up in a coal camp in McDowell County. She said she continues to share more stories.



“Each person is completely different. It’s a completely new experience. I have two other people that are lined up right now that I will be doing stories with in the next couple of weeks. So, it started with three and it just keeps on building,” Duckworth said.

While Duckworth’s main goal is to give the viewers something meaningful, she said interviewing these people is rewarding to her.

“He told me on the phone ‘you’ve made my year.” I mean what a meaningful thing,” Duckworth said.

You can view the Mountain Memories videos on Facebook and Youtube. To submit stories, email mountainmemoriesseries@gmail.com.