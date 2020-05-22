Retirement parade sends Mercer County Principal out in style

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Rebecca Peery has been a member of Memorial Primary School in Bluefield, West Virginia for the last 34 years. For the last seven years, she has served as the Principal; a role for which reading specialist, Ashley Taylor, said she was perfect.

“When this position came open, I said this was you, this is your school and we need you to lead us. She rose up and took the job and we saw a change in our culture,” Taylor explained.

This school year was Peery’s last. She is retiring after three decades at Memorial Primary. To celebrate Peery’s impact and accomplishments, school staff came together to plan a parade in her honor. On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Peery was greeted by current and former students, along with former colleagues.

“She brings a positive atmosphere to these kids know they are important they know they are number one,” First grade teacher Diana Sandifer said.

Peery was absolutely shocked by the parade and even happier to see the families who made the last 34 years so special.

“I am so shocked. I am so, everything, the weather it is not cooperating and people have a lot to do and they have taken their time. It means a lot,” Peery said.