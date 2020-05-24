Town of Oceana honors their Veterans with banners

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Veterans Support Group in Oceana wanted the Veterans in their town to be honored the best way possible. The support group sold banners to families of veterans for $140.

Denny W. Lester, a Wyoming County Veterans Chair Person got the idea from a trip to Welch where they are putting up tribute flags in honor of their Veterans.

The Town of Oceana donated equipment and man power to hang them on the light poles for all to see throughout the town, giving these veterans the recognition they deserve.

“I thought that it would be a good thing for us to do in our town to salute and give tribute to our veterans it has a picture and all their information on it,” Lester said.

You can see these banners hanging in Oceana from now until after Veterans Day in November.