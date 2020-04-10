Virginia resident spreads positivity to her neighborhood by dressing up each day

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Since Monday, March 30, 2020, Virginia resident, Erin Kemble, has been dressing up on her front porch as different characters with a message about staying home. Many of her ideas came from TV shows and movies. This is helping keep her spirits up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is also helping everyone she reaches.

“This is keeping my sanity and my spirits up, so if it does that for anyone else then that’s great and plus, it is a good way to keep in touch with family,” Kemble said.

What started as a way for Kemble to entertain her baby cousins, lead to entertainment for her entire neighborhood and beyond.

“I was like ok maybe I will just take a picture because it was fun, it was fun to do, and it just kind of snowballed into something bigger,” Kemble said.

The out pour of love has been overwhelming. Her photos have gotten more than a thousand likes and shares. Kemble’s main goal is to spread positivity during a very uncertain time in our society.

“So if my ridiculous can make you laugh, then keep watching cause I never know what I am going to be. My goal is to spread positivity throughout this hole thing, hopefully,” Kemble said.

It is people like Kemble who continue to put smiles on faces during these trying times.

