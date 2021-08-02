Good Samaritan saves driver from burning crash in Summers County

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — A man saved the life of a driver involved in a fiery crash in Summers County.

According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning. It happened in the Pipestem Creek area on Route 20.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found that the drivers had been removed from the car – all thanks to a person living nearby, William Rose. Sheriff Justin Faris said had Rose ‘definitely saved the life of one of the drivers.’

Photo Courtesy: Summers County Sheriff’s Department

Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, and both drivers were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department.