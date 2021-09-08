Gospel Caravan performance coming to Raleigh Playhouse Theater

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, a local theater group is putting together a Gospel show.

How Great Thou Art Theater Group will perform a Gospel Caravan show at the Raleigh Playhouse. Performers will sing songs from popular gospel artists, like Aretha Franklin and Edwin Hawkins.

Performances will happen Friday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m.

“We’re real excited about it and everyone’s worked really, really hard,” said Crystal Tucker, Director of HGTA Theater Group. “When you get a lot of powerful singers together in one place especially when the focus is on gospel music it’s very intense, it’s very vibrant, and so we’re very enthusiastic about it.”

Tickets cost $10 for each show. Tickets will not be sold at full capacity to allow for social distancing in the theater.

To purchase tickets, you can call 304-938-7549 or 681-228-0373.