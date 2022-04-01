RALEIGH COUNTY, WV– (WVNS) A global packaging product manufacturer expanded their business in Raleigh County.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday, April 1, Klöckner Pentaplast will invest in a multi-million-dollar expansion at their Beaver, WV plant.

The Beaver plant was named K.P’s Plant of the Year for productivity out of 30 worldwide factories in 2021. In a press release on April 1, Justice said this new expansion will invest millions into the local and state economy. K.P. is a post-consumer sustainable packaging manufacturer, making things such as food trays and other sustainable packaging items.

“I’m also extremely proud that K.P. chose this same facility as their Plant of the Year for productivity last year. I say all the time, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice.

Once complete the Beaver recycled packaging facility will produce up to 15,000 metric tons of post-consumer items for the global market. Last year Justice announced the company expanded its production line at the Beaver location to include thermoforming.

“It’s always a great day when we get to expand on a project that will bring more jobs into our state,” said Mitch Carmichael, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary.