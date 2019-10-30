Gov. Jim Justice celebrates Jobs and Hope Program in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice is working hard to battle the opioid crisis. What he originally wanted to call, ‘Jim’s Dream,’ is now the Jobs and Hope WV Program, and it is opening new doors for former addicts.

“They’re no different from us. I mean, we’ve made mistakes, they made mistakes,” Gov. Justice said. “This is a disease that has grabbed ahold of us, and everything, by these awful drug companies that have done bad stuff.”

This program is intended to work in conjunction with Recovery Point in Bluefield as a transitional period for participants to go from recovery into everyday life.

“If you’re me looking out there, at all those people who are involved in Recovery Point today, and everything, all you had to do was look in their eyes and see goodness that’s going on,” Gov. Justice said.

Graduates of the program, like Program Director Brandon Lafferty and Transition Agent Larry McCommack II, are also getting the chance to give back to those walking the same dark places they once walked. McCommack said this allows them to have leadership opportunities, preparing them even more for the workforce.

“It’s a tough road, I mean, it’s a tough place to be, but you learn a lot about yourself and the things you need to change to live a good live,” McCommack said.

Jobs and Hope is intended to set people in recovery up for success by, not only giving them a second chance, but equipping them with the tools they need to support themselves and ultimately prosper.

“Once they get to a certain point, they don’t know where they’re gonna work, where they’re gonna move back to, how they’re gonna get their drivers licence back, how they’re gonna pay fines to get probation,” Lafferty said

Governor Justice said the Jobs and Hope program is open to anyone who wants to take advantage of the free training.