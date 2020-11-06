Gov. Jim Justice regretfully reveals 15 new COVID-19 related deaths across the state.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice began the press briefing by regretfully saying that 15 West Virginians had been lost since Wednesday. This brings the the total number of West Virginians lost to 487. This includes three from Mercer County and one from each Greenbrier County, Summers County and Fayette County.

It is revealed that the cumulative percent positive has reached 3.01 percent as of Nov. 6, 2020. Justice says that more than 9,900 West Virginians were tested on Nov. 5, 2020.

The Governor says that decisions regarding playing sports and the SSAC are “dog-flat tough” to make. He proceeded to read off a statement from the SSAC. That was to continue using the current County Alert System map. Gov. Justice said that while he hates it for the student-athletes, there is nothing else they can do.

Justice continued to urge all West Virginians to get tested when available. That not enough people are taking advantage of free testing.

“You have got to show up and get tested West Virginians,” said Gov. Justice.

Schools across the state are experiencing 19 outbreaks with 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in West Virginia is at 59. Church outbreaks across the state total 17. Correctional facilities around the state are seeing 2 positive inmate cases in Martinsburg, WV. Correctional staff cases has reached 34.

Justice reminds residents across the state about the importance of flu shots as winter edges closer.

Governor Justice closed his time telling all West Virginians to not become just another horrid number he reads off and to continue to get tested when it is available.