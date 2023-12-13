BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield West Virginia businessman Bill Cole served as president of the West Virginia Senate.

In 2016, he ran against Gov. Jim Justice for the governor’s seat, but Cole is best known in his hometown for operating Bill Cole Automall and selling vehicles to his fellow West Virginians as well as those from other states.

As Gov. Jim Justice came to Mercer County on Wednesday, December 12, 2023 to cut the ribbon on a three-mile stretch of the long-envisioned King Coal Highway, Cole attended.

Cole had pushed for the project when he served in the West Virginia Senate, and his late father, Paul Cole, had asked federal lawmakers not to forget the King Coal Highway.

“45 years ago, my father actually went to Washington DC and testified before Congress about the forgotten highway and that was part of what we’re opening today,” said Cole prior to the start of the ceremony.

For at least four decades, the King Coal Highway was the Forgotten Highway, and the Christine West Memorial Bridge near Bluefield was dubbed by locals as “The Bridge to Nowhere” as plans for the King Coal Highway languished.

Enter Gov. Jim Justice.

Justice currently has appropriated at least $5 billion into state highway projects, according to West Virginia Department of Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston.

In 2017, state voters approved an amendment to the West Virginia constitution which allowed Justice to sell up to $1.6 billion in bonds, which lawmakers used to upstart the Roads to Prosperity Program, proposed by Gov. Justice.

On Wednesday, right before Justice and WVDOH officials and workers cut the ribbon on the new stretch of King Coal Highway, Justice said he was looking for a way to get West Virginians to work and to invest in the state’s economy when he brainstormed the idea of transforming the state’s roadways.

“Every breathing West Virginian, every one of us, what would it take, what would it take money wise for all of us if we let every job on the books right now?” Justice told a crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting as he explained his idea. “Literally, that’s what we did. Who gave us the idea? Not Jim Justice. God above gave us the idea.”

A group of antique car drivers led by the governor took the first ride over the bridge with flashing road signs renaming it “The Bridge to Somewhere.”

Mercer County resident Eddie Fortune said infrastructure investment will help the state to develop economically.

“It’ll open up a key pathway from here all the way up to Charleston, Huntington, West Virginia,” said Fortune. “It’s going to make folks accessible to this area out of the coalfields and vice versa.”

The King Coal Highway is a $58 million project.